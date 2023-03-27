Howard Beck on LeBron’s return, Zion’s future & NBA awards voting | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Longtime NBA reporter Howard Beck joins Vince Goodwill for a very fun episode of Good Word with Goodwill. The guys discuss some superstar players that just returned from injury (LeBron James, Anthony Edwards) and some that are on their way back from injury (Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson) before talking about the disastrous Dallas Mavericks’ season and the role of media in voting for NBA awards.

Does the return of LeBron James make the Los Angeles Lakers a legitimate title contender? Maybe, but no team is quite as volatile as the Lakers when it comes to their ceiling and floor heading into the postseason. Well, maybe the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Vince has a hot take on where they might be headed this year.

Are the Suns deep enough once Kevin Durant returns? Probably not. The guys spend some time discussing who would be Phoenix’s 7th or 8th rotation guy in the postseason and if Suns coach Monty Williams even knows what his playoff lineups will look like.

Before the break, the guys discuss the early part of Zion Williamson’s career and compare it to Joel Embiid. What does the future hold for the Pelicans superstar? Will he ever be able to stay healthy? What is his value on the trade market?

Speaking of the trade market, the Dallas Mavericks were viewed as a title contender after trading for Kyrie Irving. Now, they’ll be lucky to make it into the playoffs. It’s a disaster years in the making and both Vince and Howard think they know who is to blame.

Finally, these two media members talk about the role of media in voting for NBA awards and how it has made relationship-building with players that much more difficult.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts