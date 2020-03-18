How Yahoo Fantasy Sports is updating leagues for all sports amid coronavirus pandemic

After reviewing all options for our full-season fantasy sports in the aftermath of the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons as well as MLB pushing back its start amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s how we’re updating fantasy leagues while we wait for a definitive answer on when/if games are going to be played.

Fantasy Basketball and Hockey

Yahoo will be extending the current week until the NBA and NHL resume their seasons. Moving forward we will be following the lead of each league to determine how the respective fantasy seasons will continue. Final decisions for Pro, Public, or Private leagues won’t be made until the NBA and NHL communicate their plans.

For the current game week, weekly transaction limits will remain in place. In Fantasy Hockey leagues, minimum goalie appearances will also remain in place.

Fantasy Baseball

Yahoo Fantasy Sports will adjust our game to match MLB’s new schedule when it is announced. For now, we have extended the start date by 6 weeks. We will also be updating our Important Dates help article as more information becomes available.

We appreciate your patience during this time, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates for each sport as warranted.