How to watch UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg fight card details, start times and more

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg face off this Saturday in Rio for UFC 301. (Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

It's almost time for UFC 301! This weekend, UFC heads to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 301, with a fight card featuring the flyweight championship fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg. But that's not the only action on the lineup. There's also a bantamweight battle between Jose Aldo and Jonathan Martinez, the light heavyweight fight with Anthony Smith and Vitor Petrino and two middleweight events: Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria and Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho. Plus so much more action in the prelims and even early prelims. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC 301, know this: Pantoja vs. Erceg will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. While the prelims will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, fight card details, how to stream UFC 301 without paying for PPV and more.

How to watch UFC 301 without cable:

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Early prelims time: 6 p.m. ET

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Rio Arena, Rio de Janeiro

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 301 this weekend

(Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC) UFC 301 on ESPN+ Order UFC 301 on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 301 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 301 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 301 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80+ at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 301 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, May 4 for a pay-per-view flyweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg UFC fight kicks off in Rio with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg full fight card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (-200) vs. Steve Erceg (+165)

• Bantamweight: Jose Aldo (+135) vs. Jonathan Martinez (-165)

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith (+400) vs. Vitor Petrino (-550)

• Middleweight: Michel Pereira (-450) vs. Ihor Potieria (+325)

• Middleweight: Paul Craig (+340) vs. Caio Borralho (-450)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito (-165) vs. Jack Shore (+140)

• Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+260) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-350)

• Lightweight: Elves Brener (+200) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-250)

• Featherweight: Jean Silva (-165) vs. William Gomis (+140)

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Joaquim Silva (+135) vs. Drakkar Klose (-160)

• Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy (-155) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+140)

• Women's flyweight: Dione Barbosa (-210) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (+175)

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (-500) vs. Vinc Pachel (+360)

• Flyweight: Alessandro Costa (-140) vs. Kevin Borjas (+115)