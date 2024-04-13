We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch UFC 300 tonight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fight card details, start times and more

Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight championship this Saturday when he faces Jamahal Hill in the ring for UFC 300. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC 300! This weekend, UFC heads to Las Vegas, NV for the highly anticipated UFC 300, with a fight card featuring a light heavyweight championship battle between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, the women’s strawweight championship pitting Zhang Weili against Yan Xiaonan, lightweight fights Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and so much more action. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC 300, know this: Pereira vs. Hill will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. While the prelims will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, fight card details, how to stream UFC 300 without paying for PPV and more.

How to watch UFC 300 without cable:

Date: Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024

Early prelims time: 6 p.m. ET

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 300 this weekend

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) UFC 300 on ESPN+ Order UFC 300 on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 300 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 300 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 300 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80+ at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 300 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Apr. 13 for a pay-per-view light heavyweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill UFC fight kicks off in Las Vegas with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill full fight card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (-125) vs. Jamahal Hill (+105)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (-450) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+340)

• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (-185) vs. Max Holloway (+150)

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (+175) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225)

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-2000) vs. Cody Brundage (+950)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka (+105) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-125)

• Featherweight: Calvin Kattar (+140) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-165)

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm (+340) vs. Kayla Harrison (-450)

• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (+110) vs. Diego Lopes (-135)

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-225) vs. Renato Moicano (+185)

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade (-135) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+115)

• Lightweight: Jim Miller (+145) vs. Bobby Green (-175)

• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (-300) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+240)