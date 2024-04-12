How to watch UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fight card details, start times and more
It's almost time for UFC 300! This weekend, UFC heads to Las Vegas, NV for the highly anticipated UFC 300, with a fight card featuring a light heavyweight championship battle between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, the women’s strawweight championship pitting Zhang Weili against Yan Xiaonan, lightweight fights Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and so much more action. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC 300, know this: Pereira vs. Hill will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. While the prelims will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.
Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, fight card details, how to stream UFC 300 without paying for PPV and more.
How to watch UFC 300 without cable:
ESPN+
Order UFC 300 through ESPN+
Date: Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024
Early prelims time: 6 p.m. ET
Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET
Main card time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
TV: PPV
Streaming: ESPN+
Where to stream UFC 300 this weekend
For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 300 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 300 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 300 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.
How to watch UFC 300 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:
ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune in to a much more affordable UFC livestream this weekend as opposed to paying that high PPV price. In the UK, UFC 299 will be available through TNT Sports Box Office. You can sign up for a free TNT Sports Box Office account and get UFC 300 for just $25 USD (as opposed to $80 through ESPN+).
ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 35% and get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money back guarantee.
When is the next UFC fight?
UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Apr. 13 for a pay-per-view light heavyweight championship fight.
What time does the UFC fight start?
This Saturday, the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill UFC fight kicks off in Las Vegas with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill full fight card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)
Saturday, April 13, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
• Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (-125) vs. Jamahal Hill (+105)
• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (-450) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+340)
• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (-185) vs. Max Holloway (+150)
• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (+175) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225)
• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-2000) vs. Cody Brundage (+950)
Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka (+105) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-125)
• Featherweight: Calvin Kattar (+140) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-165)
• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm (+340) vs. Kayla Harrison (-450)
• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (+110) vs. Diego Lopes (-135)
Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-225) vs. Renato Moicano (+185)
• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade (-135) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+115)
• Lightweight: Jim Miller (+145) vs. Bobby Green (-175)
• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (-300) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+240)