How to watch the IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama: Race times, full schedule, where to stream and more

Are you ready to watch the Alabama Indy Grand Prix? (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

The 2024 NTT IndyCar season continues this weekend with the Grand Prix of Alabama, which includes the next INDY NXT by Firestone race. The 12-race event will play out across three days, with practices starting this Friday. The INDY NXT race will be held on Sunday, Apr. 28 at 11:05 a.m. ET, followed by the Indycar Grand Prix of Alabama at 1:30 p.m. ET. Country music star Riley Green will serve as Grand Marshall. Are you ready to tune in to the 2024 INDY NXT Grand Prix of Alabama? Here’s how to watch all the action on the track this weekend.

How to watch the Grand Prix of Alabama:

Peacock Stream the Grand Prix of St. Alabama $5.99/month at Peacock

Date: Sunday, Apr. 28

Time: 11:05 a.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Alabama Grand Prix on?

The Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix race will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. The INDY NXT race will stream exclusively on Peacock. Practices will also stream on Peacock.

How to watch the Alabama IndyGrand Prix:

Indy Alabama Grand Prix schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, Apr. 26

INDY NXT Practice 1: 2:30-3:15 p.m.

IndyCar Practice 1: 3:40 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, Apr. 27

INDY NXT Practice 2: 11:05-11:50 a.m.

IndyCar Practice 2: 12:15 p.m. (Peacock)

INDY NXT Qualifying: 2:35-3:05 p.m.

IndyCar Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, April 28

NTT IndyCar warmup: 10:15-10:45 a.m. (Peacock)

INDY NXT race: 11:05 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. (Peacock)

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix: 1:30 p.m. (NBC,

Long Beach, CA - April 21: IndyCar driver Scott Dixon races out of the hairpin during the 49th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

)