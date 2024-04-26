How to watch the IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama: Race times, full schedule, where to stream and more
The 2024 NTT IndyCar season continues this weekend with the Grand Prix of Alabama, which includes the next INDY NXT by Firestone race. The 12-race event will play out across three days, with practices starting this Friday. The INDY NXT race will be held on Sunday, Apr. 28 at 11:05 a.m. ET, followed by the Indycar Grand Prix of Alabama at 1:30 p.m. ET. Country music star Riley Green will serve as Grand Marshall. Are you ready to tune in to the 2024 INDY NXT Grand Prix of Alabama? Here’s how to watch all the action on the track this weekend.
How to watch the Grand Prix of Alabama:
Peacock
Stream the Grand Prix of St. Alabama
Date: Sunday, Apr. 28
Time: 11:05 a.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. ET
Location: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
What channel is the Alabama Grand Prix on?
The Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix race will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. The INDY NXT race will stream exclusively on Peacock. Practices will also stream on Peacock.
How to watch the Alabama IndyGrand Prix:
The Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama will stream on Peacock. For $5.99/month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, plus, you'll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, every Bravo show and Hallmark movie, and movies like Five Nights at Freddy's and the Super Mario movie.
For $12 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
And if you're a student looking to catch this weekend's race, Big 10 basketball games and more, you can take advantage of Peacock's student discount and get an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99/month for 12 months.
Indy Alabama Grand Prix schedule:
All times Eastern
Friday, Apr. 26
INDY NXT Practice 1: 2:30-3:15 p.m.
IndyCar Practice 1: 3:40 p.m. (Peacock)
Saturday, Apr. 27
INDY NXT Practice 2: 11:05-11:50 a.m.
IndyCar Practice 2: 12:15 p.m. (Peacock)
INDY NXT Qualifying: 2:35-3:05 p.m.
IndyCar Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, April 28
NTT IndyCar warmup: 10:15-10:45 a.m. (Peacock)
INDY NXT race: 11:05 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. (Peacock)
Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix: 1:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Peacock
Stream the Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama