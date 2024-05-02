Advertisement

How to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason: Caitlin Clark’s first Indiana Fever game time, channel and more

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
·2 min read
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, left, and Caitlin Clark pose for a photo during the Indiana Fever media day, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It’s almost time for the 2024 WNBA preseason to tip off! The short preseason begins this Friday, May 3 with Caitlin Clark’s new team, the Indiana Fever, facing off against the Dallas Wings. The preseason will come to a close on May 11, and the regular WNBA season tips off Tuesday, May 14, when Caitlin Clark will make her official WNBA season debut. But the high profile Indiana Fever rookie won’t be the only exciting new face on the court. The Fever also heads into the 2024 season with reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston.

Are you ready to watch the 2024 WNBA preseason? Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into preseason games, including Friday’s Indiana at Dallas match.

Dates: May 3 - May 11

TV channel: N/A, local regional sports networks

Streaming:

2024 WNBA preseason games tip off this Friday, May 3 with two matchups: The Chicago Sky vs. the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever vs. the Dallas Wings. There are preseason games scheduled through the following Saturday, May 11. The 2024 WNBA season will then tip off on Tuesday, May 14.

Unfortunately, 2024 WNBA preseason games won’t be broadcast nationally. If you don’t live close enough to catch the games on your local Regional Sports Network, you can keep up with your favorite team(s) through WNBA League Pass.

WNBA League Pass

With WNBA League Pass, you can stream live out-of-market WNBA games (certain national exclusions and local blackouts apply), get access to full length and condensed replays of every game, rewatch hundreds of past classic games and use the platform’s live game DVR. WNBA League Pass costs $35 for the entire season, but you can also buy a pass for a single game for $2.99/game, a great option if you're only looking to check out Caitlin Clark's two preseason games this week.

All times Eastern

Friday, May 3

  • Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: 7 p.m.

  • Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Tuesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 8

  • Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 9

Friday, May 10

  • Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: 7 p.m.

  • Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

The Indiana Fever will play two games in the WNBA preseason:

Friday, May 3

  • Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. ET — College Park Center, Arlington, TX (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)

Friday, May 10

  • Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: 7 p.m. ET — Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (Streaming on WNBA League Pass)