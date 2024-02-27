How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prospective draft picks have arrived in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Happy Combine week! The 2023-24 NFL season may be over (after an unforgettable Chiefs super Bowl win), but the NFL offseason is already heating up. This week, top NFL Draft prospects head to Indianapolis to advertise their abilities to representatives from all 32 teams. While every prospective new player can interview with team representatives and talk to the media, the main event(s) for viewers at home are the NFL Scouting Combine workouts, which will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+. Are you ready to watch your favorite teams scout for their newest players? Here’s what to know about how to watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

How to watch the NFL Combine:

NFL+ Stream the NFL offseason, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Draft and more $6.99/month at NFL+

Date(s): Feb. 29 - Mar. 3

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+

When is the NFL Combine?

NFL Scouting Combine festivities kicked off on Monday, but the on-field workouts won’t begin until this Thursday, Feb. 29, starting with the defensive linemen and linebackers at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NFL Combine on?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will air on the NFL Network, and stream on NFL+.

Where to watch the NFL Scouting Combine:

NFL+ Stream the NFL offseason, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Draft and more $6.99/month at NFL+

Fubo TV Watch NFL Network Try free at Fubo

NFL Scouting Combine workout schedule:

Thursday, February 29th, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1st, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2nd, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3rd, 1pm ET – Offensive Linemen