How to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James #23 and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this Saturday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While the NBA play-in tournament plays out, it’s time to get ready to watch the 2024 NBA playoffs. We may not know which No. 7 vs. No.8 teams and which No. 9 vs. No. 10 teams will make the playoffs (yet), but we do know that the 2024 NBA playoffs will tip off this Saturday, starting at 1 p.m ET with the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by the Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, a TBD team vs. the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA playoffs, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

When are the NBA playoffs?

The first round of the NBA playoffs begin Saturday, Apr. 20, tipping off with the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 p.m. ET.

What channel are the NBA playoffs on?

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:

NBA playoffs schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Apr. 20

Game 1: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: TBD vs. New York Knicks: 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, Apr. 21

Game 1: TBD vs. Boston Celtics: 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 1: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: TBD vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, Apr. 22

Game 2: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 2: TBD vs. New York Knicks: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, Apr. 23

Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Apr. 24

Game 2: TBD vs. Boston Celtics: 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: TBD vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Apr. 25

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3: New York Knicks vs. TBD: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Apr. 26

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Apr. 27

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. TBD: 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 10 a.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Boston Celtics vs. TBD: 3 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

When do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

2024 NBA Finals schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary

