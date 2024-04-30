Houston Astros José Abreu optioned to West Palm Beach for swing issues

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros announced first baseman José Abreu was optioned to the minor league in Florida to work on his swing.

According to General Manager Dana Brown, Abreu is no longer with the Astros and is in West Palm Beach to work on his timing and rhythm at bat. "I still feel optimistic about it. If the bat speed was slower, I’d be less optimistic," Brown said.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 17: José Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros bats against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on April 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Abreu will report to the Astros' Spring Training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to MLB.

FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel heard more from manager Joe Espada who said all the metrics show Abreu has the bat speed but needs to get his timing down and become more comfortable with his swing.

Espada also reports Jon Singleton, Mauricio Dubon, and Joey Loperfido will get bids at first base but neither catcher will get time at first unless it's needed.