Hot Stove Tracker: Angels trade for Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy

It’s Hot Stove season in baseball, meaning the offseason rumors are flying around. We’ll give you all the signings, trades and rumors you need to know in this post. Keep coming back every day.

Angels trade for Dylan Bundy

The Los Angeles Angels, hungry to bolster their pitching staff this offseason, are hoping they can turn around Dylan Bundy, the once hyped Baltimore Orioles prospect.

The two teams have swung a deal for Bundy, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports:

#Angels have acquired RHP Dylan Bundy from the #Orioles, sources tell The Athletic. Triple A RHP Isaac Mattson in deal, heading to Baltimore. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2019

Bundy, 27, is a former No. 4-overall pick who was pegged as the Orioles’ ace of the future at one time. Injuries slowed down his development and he’s never been all that great in the big leagues. In five seasons, he has a 38-45 record with a 4.67 ERA. Never has he finished a season with a sub-4.00 ERA. In 2018, he lost the most games in MLB and gave up the most homers.

He’ll get a fresh start now in Anaheim with new manager Joe Maddon and new pitching coach Mickey Calloway. The good thing is that Bundy is still 27 and could have a positive future ahead in a new uniform if he can reclaim some of what made him a top prospect.

Dodgers meet with Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole figures to command the biggest payday on the free-agent market this year, and he’s already met with one of the teams that will have no problem affording him, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Times’ Jorge Castillo reports that Cole and the Dodgers have met with Cole, as they try to square away their offseason plans:

The Dodgers met with the star right-hander, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, as they continue to evaluate their options to improve a roster coming off another disappointing finish. The Angels and New York Yankees reportedly have also met with Cole. An Orange County native, the 29-year-old Cole was raised minutes from Angel Stadium and attended UCLA but grew up a Yankees fan.

The Times also reports that the Dodgers have met with other top free agents such as Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon, both of whom could also be fits in L.A.

The Dodgers have also met with Stephen Strasburg, the other top-tier right-hander on the market, and third baseman Anthony Rendon this offseason. They also have interest in third baseman Josh Donaldson, who could be had with a three- or four-year deal.

Zack Wheeler, the No. 3 pitcher in the free-agent rankings behind Cole and Strasburg, agreed to a $118 million deal with the Phillies on Wednesday, but Cole and Strasburg are expected to fetch much more than that.

