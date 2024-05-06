Hot dog-eating contest to be held at LMCU Ballpark this weekend

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This Saturday, contestants will compete to see who can eat the most hot dogs in a contest at LMCU Ballpark.

The top male and female winners will continue to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.

The West Michigan competition is hosted by Nathan’s Famous and Meijer and will happen after the West Michigan Whitecaps’ Military Appreciation game. There will be a prize wheel, giveaways and coupons, according to Nathan’s.

Last year’s male hot dog-eating world champion was Joey Chestnut of neighboring Indiana. It was his 16th title. He holds the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes, Nathan’s says. Miki Sudo of Florida is the nine-time female champion. Her record is eating 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Qualifying events will also be held in New York, Connecticut, Cleveland, California and Washington, D.C.

Anyone interested in competing at LMCU Ballpark Saturday should visit the Major League Eating website. Competitors must be over the age of 18.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.