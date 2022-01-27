Hornets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (26-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (31-31) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 26, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 27, Indiana Pacers 30 (Q1 03:04)

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Miles Bridges with 12 points already. He’s getting to the rim at will. – 7:29 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Lance Stephenson has assisted on the Pacers’ last five baskets. He’s only been in four minutes, but already making it happen. – 7:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player(s) off the bench tonight: PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. – 7:28 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers look like they’re awake now. Goga Bitadze and-1 makes it a 23-21 lead for Indiana. – 7:27 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

A+ passing pic.twitter.com/3sN9v18HFc – 7:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

LaMelo + Miles pic.twitter.com/DQAYBya7GY – 7:23 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Cody Martin has to take those threes, he was in the first half of the season but has become shy after a dry spell. – 7:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

T.J. McConnell has cleared health and safety protocols so he’s back on the team bench after being away for the last four games. Pacers don’t have any players in the protocols.

TJM is still rehabbing from hand surgery almost two months ago.

fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-in-pr… – 7:19 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

LaMelo ball-handling wizardry + 10/10 on difficulty floater game scale. pic.twitter.com/aTX3Fm9uzw – 7:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers already need a timeout, down 12-3 after just over 3 minutes. Hornets moving with urgency and getting whatever they want. – 7:16 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Hornets up 12-3 after a 3 ball by Terry Rozier. #Pacers call timeout. – 7:16 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Good ball movement early. Every starter has scored for the #Hornets and they lead 12-3. – 7:16 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Justin Holiday has absolutely nothing for Miles’ face-up game from the short corner. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/MJkbYmAvbP – 7:16 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Cody Martin got a charge call, this is not a drill!!! – 7:15 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers owner Herb Simon is in his usual seat for tonight’s game vs the Hornets. – 7:10 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters tonight:

— Caris LeVert

— Chris Duarte

— Justin Holiday

— Torrey Craig

— Goga Bitadze – 7:08 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin gets the start in Gordon Hayward’s place for the third straight game. – 6:39 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Hayward enters the league’s protocols for the second time this season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/26/gor… – 6:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game against Charlotte:

Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)

Domantas Sabonis – Out (left ankle sprain)

Myles Turner – Out (left foot)

T.J. McConnell – Out (health and safety protocols)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/lBI65PNuW2 – 6:21 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Toronto is on a back-to-back but Fred VanVleet (knee) and Scotte Barnes (wrist) didn’t play in yesterday’s win over Charlotte. Both listed as questionable vs. #Bulls tonight. – 6:12 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

It’s going to be James Bouknight time again tonight. He showed last night in Toronto he should probably start getting some burn.

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 5:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said he’s not sure who he will start tonight in Gordon Hayward’s spot. Asked him if he’s considering starting Kelly Oubre or going in a different direction instead of starting Cody Martin. He said he’s not married to starting Cody. Mentioned possibly sliding Miles. pic.twitter.com/v9hnLoj6Kf – 5:41 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

No Gordon Hayward homecoming game in Indy tonight. Entered COVID protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski

#AllFly still favored (-1.5/2) at the #Pacers following a bad loss in Toronto vs. the short-handed Raptors. Cody Martin will probably get another start – 5:38 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Sabonis (ankle sprain) is doing better each day, Rick Carlisle said, and him returning this weekend at their pair of road games is in play. – 5:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle said “the weekend is potentially in play” for Domantas Sabonis’ return from a left ankle sprain. #Pacers – 5:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs IND

Gordon Hayward (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/R30QuUPyF2 – 5:17 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Gordon Hayward entered protocols today in Indy and won’t play. – 5:16 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Gordon Hayward has entered Covid protocols, Hornets say. – 5:15 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hornets say Gordon Hayward has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Indiana. – 5:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game against the Pacers. #Hornets still can’t get to full strength for more than a game or so. – 5:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at IND #AllFly – 5:15 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: 76ers & Hawks briefly discussed a trade of Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic & Danilo Gallinari, but talks stalled with Atlanta unwilling to take Harris. More on Simmons, James Harden & Domantas Sabonis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin explains how he was available to the Heat on two-way deal: “Honestly, I wasn’t too surprised just based on my numbers from Charlotte” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:50 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Sabonis, Turner, Brogdon, McConnell, and Warren remain out for the Pacers tonight against the Hornets. McConnell is still in health and safety protocols on top of his wrist injury. Sabonis, Turner, and Warren still not ready to return. Brogdon shut down for at least 6 more days. – 3:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

New: Cade Cunningham is playing like the No. 1 pick, Jalen Suggs is back and dunking on people, while Chris Duarte has emerged once again in the latest @RookieWire Power Rankings

therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/rookie-p… – 1:44 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Never seen a game play out like Tuesday’s Mad Ants game did.

– Terry Taylor scored 34 of his 39 in the first 3 quarters

– Justin Anderson scored 23 of his 29 in the 4th

– Gabe York (35) scored their 5pts in OT

– Mad Ants never led in regulation, but won

fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/terry-taylor… – 1:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against Charlotte. He’ll miss his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.

Also OUT, Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles rehab), T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren. – 1:24 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2020, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard had 50 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds in a win over the Pacers.

It was Lillard’s third straight game with at least 45p/5r/5a. He and Elgin Baylor are the only NBA players to record at least three such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/gEbMFKmbbS – 1:01 PM