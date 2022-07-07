Hornets announce summer league team led by LiAngelo, Mark Williams

The offseason has been a busy one for the Charlotte Hornets so far, led by the hiring of new, and old, head coach Steve Clifford.

Charlotte landed Duke center Mark Williams on draft night along with resigning versatile wing Cody Martin in free agency.

Las Vegas Summer League kicks off on Thursday night to showcase the skills of all of the new blood in the league. For the Hornets, their first game will be on Friday at 6:00PM ET against the Indiana Pacers.

The Hornets shared their full summer league roster via Twitter, led by 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones and 2022 first-round pick Mark Williams. LiAngelo Ball is set to be on the roster for the second-straight summer but is currently in health and safety protocols.

Check out the roster below.

Introducing the NBA 2K23 Summer League Roster. 📝: https://t.co/cI39wFt9qK pic.twitter.com/rwVo4e0bTt — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 1, 2022

