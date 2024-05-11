Holstein Kiel secure first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga

Kiel players celebrate promotion after the German 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and VfL Fortuna Duesseldorf at the Holstein Stadium. Axel Heimken/dpa

Second division leaders Holstein Kiel secured their first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw with third-placed Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday.

With one game left this season, Kiel have a five-point advantage over Düsseldorf and will finish in the top two, therefore, in one of the spots for automatic promotion.

They will become the first club from the state of Schleswig-Holstein and the 58th team in Germany to play in the Bundesliga since its foundation in 1963.

Kiel took the lead in the second minute with Benedikt Pichler, but Christos Tzolis levelled for Düsseldorf in the 70th.

The result also means that St Pauli can also be promoted with one game to spare if they avoid defeat against VfL Osnabrück on Sunday.

St Pauli is aiming to play in the top tier for the first time since 2010-11.

No matter the result for St Pauli, the fight for the second division title will be taken to the final matchday next weekend.

