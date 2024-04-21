Hogs take down Alabama in run-rule, pick up fourth straight SEC series win

That slow-ish start for Arkansas softball? In the words of the movie mobsters: fahgedaboudit.

The 14th-ranked Razorbacks run-ruled Alabama on Sunday, 8-0, to take two of three from the Crimson Tide for Arkansas’ fourth straight SEC win. Seven of the Hogs’ runs came in the first inning.

Arkansas has lost just one SEC series all season, the second of the year against Mississippi State. The four series since have all come against ranked opponents. Alabama was No. 15 entering the set.

The Razorbacks picked up their seven runs in the first inning on five hits and four walks. Bri Ellis’ two-run home run, her 14th of the season, as the three-hole hitter started the scoring. Rylin Hedgecock followed with a two-run single, Raigan Kramer scored on a passed ball and Nia Carter hit a two-run single to cap things in the frame.

Morgan Leinstock pitched all five innings to pick up her 12th win of the year. She gave up five hits and walked one batter while striking out five with the huge run support.

Hannah Gammil tacked on the final Razorbacks run in fourth on a sacrifice fly. Carter was the only Arkansas player to pick up more than one hit as she went 3 for 3. All but two of the Hogs’ starters scored a run.

Arkansas will travel to Baton Rouge for a three-game set against the Tigers next weekened, April 26-28.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire