Hodgson signs new Edinburgh deal

Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has signed a new two-year deal with the capital club.

The Scotland international has played just eight times this season, having recovered from an ankle injury suffered earlier this year.

“I’m thrilled to extend terms with my hometown team," Hodgson said. "I love the direction we’re moving in as club and it’s a real honour to represent the city and our fans.

“We’ve got a talented squad and a quality coaching team, and I truly believe we can achieve something special together.

“With three crucial games coming up, the support of the Edinburgh fans will be massive as we push for the play-offs. Hopefully I can play my part in what could be a really exciting end to the season.”