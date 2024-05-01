History needs a rewrite if play-offs beckon for Leeds

[BBC]

The equation is simple and stark. Regardless of whether Leeds United beat Southampton on Saturday at Elland Road, Ipswich Town will guarantee promotion to the Premier League by avoiding defeat at home by Huddersfield Town - who are effectively relegated because of their negative goal difference being significantly worse than their closest rivals.

So what does Leeds manager Daniel Farke do to close out the regular season in what has been an impressive first campaign in charge, regardless of the outcome? The Saints have known they were consigned to the play-offs since a 5-0 drubbing at champions Leicester last week, a result they followed up with a home defeat by Stoke. So there is an argument for their boss Russell Martin to rest players before the semi-final.

But while Farke has a chance of automatic promotion, surely he must go for it on Saturday no matter how unlikely the result is to go his way in Suffolk?

What is required is a performance to allay the worst fears of supporters after the abject display in the 4-0 defeat at QPR on Friday. The manner of it raised questions over the ability of the squad to handle the pressure situations despite having the quality to beat any team on their day.

Farke does not fear his players will choke. "No, today is right we are disappointed and critical with ourselves," he said after full-time at Loftus Road. "It's easy to be in a good mood and win all the awards when the sun is shining. Real character is in the tough days and there are not many tough days in this season with 90 points."

93 points, this century and beyond, has always been enough to go up from the Championship, so to miss out should they reach it would be extremely harsh.

The Leeds United shirt can weigh heavy on players, but so does the club's history when it comes to the play-offs. Barring an aberration at Portman Road on Saturday, it will be time for the latter to change.