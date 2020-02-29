Highlights: Washington State men's basketball outlasts Washington 78-74 for Apple Cup sweep

In a game that came down to the final seconds, Washington State men's basketball held off a late charge from Washington to steal a 78-74 road win and sweep the 2019-2020 Apple Cup series. CJ Elleby had a memorable game, scoring 21 points and 9 rebounds including his 1,000 career point. It took Elleby just 61 games to hit the 1,000 point mark, making him the third fastest Cougar to ever do it. Notably, Elleby got to 1,000 points in two fewer games than Washington State alum Klay Thompson. For the Huskies, Isaiah Stewart earned his 12th double-double of the years (10 points, 11 rebounds) but it was not enough to prevent Washington from falling to 3-13 in conference play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad