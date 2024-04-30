Highlights of Colts 4th-round pick IOL Tanor Bortolini

With their fourth-round selection at pick 117th overall, the Indianapolis Colts selected Wisconsin interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini.

Bortolini put together one of the best overall performances at the NFL Combine in late February and is versatile, with the ability to play all three interior positions.

The Colts already have a very strong foundation set across the offensive line, with their five starters from the 2023 season returning. This was also one of the better units in football, ranking 10th in yards per carry and ninth in pressure rate allowed.

However, the draft is also about planning ahead, and the addition of Bortolini is a move that’s more so about 2025 and beyond. If we take a peek ahead to next offseason, both center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries are set to be free agents.

Naturally, much of the focus this offseason has been on putting more playmakers around Anthony Richardson, but as GM Chris Ballard told reporters recently, success starts in the trenches:

“One,” said GM Chris Ballard when meeting with reporters in his pre-draft press conference, “when you’ve got a young quarterback, you’ve got to protect him. That’s one which I think we did a pretty good job last year, and we’ll continue to do well. Tony (Sparano Jr.) has done well with that group. We’ve got a talented group of O-linemen. You want to continue to add playmakers around him.”

Here are some highlights of the Colts’ fourth-round selection:

