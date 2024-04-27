Highlights of new Bears OT Kiran Amegadjie

The Chicago Bears continued to build their offense on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft. After selecting quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze in the first round, they added more depth to their offensive line with the addition of Yale tackle Kiran Amengadjie in the third round.

Chicago didn’t have a second-round pick (which was traded to the Washington Commanders for Montez Sweat), so they had to wait until No. 75 to make a selection. Going offensive line was an interesting decision made by Chicago, but general manager Ryan Poles must believe that he will be better off adding more to that group.

Watching the former Yale star play in Chicago after showing a ton of promise in college will be good for Bears fans. Amengadjie will certainly get a chance to impact the team, but he’s a developmental prospect that needs time.

Building the offensive line is very important with the addition of Williams, so this could prove to be a brilliant selection for the Bears. Here are some highlights that will show fans what they are getting with Amengadjie:

Pre-order Caleb Williams Bears jersey

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Bears Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire