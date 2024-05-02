High schools: Flames pull away late to take two of three against Tigers, clinch playoffs

May 2—The Lodi High baseball team broke open a tie game in the sixth inning to take the game and the series against Tokay on Wednesday at Zupo Field.

The Flames and the Tigers were tied 4-4 after five innings before Lodi scored five runs in the last two innings for a 9-4 victory. Lodi took two out of three against Tokay this week.

Tokay gave up 12 hits and committed five errors in the loss.

It was a back-and-forth game over the first three innings before the score settled into a tie. Tokay scored two in the bottom of the first, including a bases-loaded walk, but a leadoff triple by Santino Ramirez opened a three-run Lodi half in the top of the second inning.

The balance went back to Tokay in the bottom of the third, with two walks, singles from Brock Sell and Blake Goen and an error putting Tokay up 4-3.

Lodi tied the game in the top of the third when Caiden Andes singled, advanced to second on a passed ball, and scored on a Charlie Casazza single. That's how things stayed until a flurry of runs three innings later.

For Tokay at the plate, Goen went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Dante Rodriguez, Sell and Jackson Blankenship each singled. Sell finished with two runs.

Sell went six innings on the mound, striking out five while giving up 10 hits. One of his seven runs allowed was earned. Ryan Oliveri and Jose Moya made relief appearances.

Lodi (17-9, 9-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League) will play one more regular-season game, hosting Tracy today at Zupo Field in a rain makeup. With a two-game lead on Tracy and just the one game remaining, Lodi has clinched third place in the league, and along with it the third playoff spot. Tokay (10-18, 4-11 TCAL) heads to the offseason with a fifth-place finish in the league standings.

TENNIS

Varsity boys: Vacaville 6, Lodi 3

The Flames' team hopes ended in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Tuesday. Lodi won two of the singles matches and one doubles match.

In singles play, Ryan Marini won 6-3, 6-4, at No. 1 and Jackson Stilwell won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2, and in doubles Tray Spagnola and Jex Munson won 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 at No. 3.

The Flames finished the season with a 9-5 team record, and an 8-2 mark in the TCAL. Individual competition continues with the SJS Individual Tournament on May 13 and 14 at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.

BASEBALL

JV: Lodi 12, Tokay 1

The JV Flames shut out the Tigers in a one-hit victory on Tuesday, with Andrew Heinrich striking out five in three innings, and Noah Hufford striking out four in two innings.

For the Flames, Lucas Crowder went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Maddix Diaz went 2-for-2, Diego Pantoja had a triple and Jonathan Trillas had a double.

SOFTBALL

JV: Lodi 11, Tracy 2

The JV Flames improved to 20-4 with Tuesday's victory, and 10-2 in the TCAL.