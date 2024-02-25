Advertisement

High school soccer division championship scores

BOYS

CITY SECTION 

DIVISION I

Birmingham 2, El Camino Real 0

DIVISION II

Sylmar 0, Venice 0 (Sylmar wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)

DIVISION III

Torres 2, Valor Academy 1

DIVISION IV 

Contreras 3, Roybal 1

DIVISION V

New West Charter 4, Alliance Marine 3

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Mater Dei 1, Arlington 0

DIVISION 1

Servite 3, Orange Lutheran 1

DIVISION 2

Newport Harbor 4, Foothill 3

DIVISION 3

Animo Leadership 2, Bell Gardens 1

DIVISION 4

Etiwanda 2, Lakewood 0

DIVISION 5

Upland 1, Esperanza 0

DIVISION 6

Maranatha 2, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1

DIVISION 7

Covina 2, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 1 (OT)

GIRLS

CITY SECTION 

DIVISION I

Cleveland 1, El Camino Real 0

DIVISION II

Eagle Rock 4, Larchmont Charter 1

DIVISION III

South East 4, Roybal 3

DIVISION IV

Bernstein 5, Stern 1

DIVISION V

Magnolia Science 1, Reseda 1 (Magnolia Science wins 2-0 on penalty kicks)

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Corona Santiago 2, Santa Margarita 0

DIVISION 1

Eastvale Roosevelt 3, Palos Verdes 2

DIVISION 2

Quartz Hill 2, La Serna 0

DIVISION 3

Apple Valley 2, Oak Park 1

DIVISION 4

Louisville 2, Monrovia 0

DIVISION 5

Estancia 2, Campbell Hall 0

DIVISION 6

Diamond Ranch 3, Bell Gardens 0

DIVISION 7

Artesia 1, Maranatha 0 (OT)

