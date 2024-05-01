High school football: Early look at college prospects for the class of 2025
May 1—As is the case every year, there is no shortage of potential college football players at local high schools.
More than a dozen already appear in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2025 in Ohio.
Tavien St. Clair, a quarterback from Bellefontaine who is verbally committed to Ohio State, headlines the group, which is certain to grow between now and National Signing Day in December.
Here is how they rank locally and statewide (in parenthesis) ahead of summer camp season per 247Sports:
1. (1) Tavien St. Clair, quarterback, Bellefontaine (Ohio State)
2. (9) Cedric Works, defensive end, Northmont
3. (10) Luca Gilbert, tight end, Lakota West (Miami, Fla.)
4. (42) Jermiel Atkins, offensive lineman, Trotwood-Madison
5. (14) Grant Beerman, linebacker, Lakota West
6. (31) Jussiah Williams-West, defensive back, Wayne
7. (29) Jayden Clark, offensive lineman, Northmont
8. (45) Jamison Kitna, quarterback, Lakota East
9. (33) Trey Verdon, defensive line, Hamilton (Iowa State)
10. (36) Noah King, athlete, Hamilton
11. (47) Tyrell Lewis, quarterback, Wayne
12. Kamaurri Smith, wide receiver, Wayne (Cincinnati)
13. Teaunn Hunter, wide receiver, Wayne
College recruiters tend to be better at finding prospects than the recruiting services, though, so more players who are not ranked (yet) have already reported getting at least one Division I FBS offer.
That group includes:
Wayne: WR Gauge Miesse, DB Aden Vaughn
Centerville: OL Kuol Kuol
Middletown: WR/DB Max Johnson
Fairfield: DB Tyon Siller, WR/DB Derion Prophett
Trotwood-Madison: DB Jahmale Clark
Springfield: DE Jackson Heims, WR Jamil Miller, TE/DE Zy'Aire Fletcher
Dunbar: RB Baron White
Miamisburg: Marshon Gregory-Bey
Got a name to add to this list? Email this writer at Marcus.hartman@coxinc.com.