High school football: College coaches check out Trotwood talent

May 1—TROTWOOD — Nearly two dozen college football coaches descended upon the Miami Valley on Wednesday in search of prospects throughout Montgomery County and beyond.

"Great exposure," Trotwood-Madison head coach Jeff Graham said of the annual recruiting combine the Rams and several other teams in the Miami Valley took part in throughout the day. "I mean I didn't count how many coaches were out there, but to know that these guys are out there working hard and seeing these guys play, seeing some of our younger guys come up, I just think the exposure gives you a lot of opportunity to be noticed."

Coaches got to see Graham's players go through a variety of individual reps before finishing with a competitive seven-on-seven session.

Among the colleges represented at Trotwood were Minnesota, Indiana, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, Louisiana Lafayette, Bowling Green, Kent State, Akron, Jacksonville State, Duquesne, Massachusetts, Grand Valley State, Southern Illinois, Bucknell and Wheeling.

The biggest attraction, literally and physically, was Jermiel Atkins, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound senior-to-be who already has nearly a dozen scholarship offers.

He is scheduled to visit Kentucky, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Marshall this spring but said he is in no hurry to make a college decision and will be going on the customary camp tour this summer.

Otherwise he sounded more focused on the team — "We want to go all the way to state, get a ring" — and his teammates Wednesday.

"It feels good being out here with my guys and seeing the youngest ones get offers," Atkins said. "I want to see them getting attention just like me."

Miamisburg, Springboro, Centerville, Fairmont, Northmont, Springfield, Wayne and Beavercreek also were scheduled to host coaches Wednesday with the Miami Valley League following on Thursday with Tippecanoe, Greenville, Sidney, Piqua, Butler, Fairborn, Xenia, Stebbins and West Carrolton.

To the south, Greater Catholic League schools including Badin, Moeller, St. Xavier and Elder will host coaches as well Thursday.