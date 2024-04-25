High school boys lacrosse statistics for April 24
Apr. 24—Goals Name, School Goals Drew Zelch, Chagrin Falls 34 Preston Blue, University 27 Ryan Solganik, Hawken 25 Charlie Thompson, Kenston 24 Mason Miller, Riverside 24 Maier Zavodny, South 23 Jack Bryner, Kenston 22 Tommy Garvey, Kenston 21 Nick Snyder, Chardon 20 Nico Alvarez, University 20 Andrew Voinovich, University 18 Dylan Lulow, Riverside 17 West Wunderle, [...]
