High School Boys Basketball: EV-W keeps its grip on first place in the CMC

Feb. 19—PAYNESVILLE — The Eden Valley-Watkins boys basketball team maintained its lead in the Central Minnesota Conference with a 66-58 victory over Paynesville on Thursday night.

EV-W leads the CMC with an 8-1 record. Kimball went into Thursday night with a 6-1 conference mark. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is 6-2 and in third place, followed by Paynesville (5-3).

The Eagles led 39-22 at halftime. Paynesville was able to cut the deficit to nine points six minutes into the second half. EV-W then rebuilt its lead to 17 points. The Bulldogs cut it down to five with less than a minute to go, Paynesville head coach Rick Hendrickson said, but were unable to get over the hump.

Nolan Geislinger and Josh Streit each had 17 points to lead the Eagles. Corbin Froelich poured in 23 points for the Bulldogs.

Paynesville is host to Maple Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Central MN

EV-W 66,

Paynesville 58

EV-W (10-1) 39 27 — 66

Paynesville (6-5) 22 36 — 58

EV-W — Scoring: Alex Haag 6, Nolan Geislinger 17, Billy Fish 2, Caden Neiman 3, Michael Bautch 7, Myles Dziengel 5, Josh Streit 17, Landon Neiman 2, Jared Geislinger 7 ... 3-point shots: N/A ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

PAYNESVILLE — Scoring: Eli Nelson 11, Chase Bayer 16, Corbin Froelich 23, Max Athmann 2, Grant Ruchti 2, Bennett Evans 2, Mitchell Bertram 2 ... 3-point shots: N/A ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

BBE 69,

Maple Lake 31

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa shot 55% from the field, including 73% from two-point range, to earn the victory at Maple Lake.

BBE made 29 of 52 field-goal attempts and was 24 of 33 on its two-point tries.

Ryan Schwinghammer had 15 points and Kaden Pieper and Ashton Dingmann each had 14 points for the Jaguars. Schwinghammer was 7-for-10 from the field. Pieper was 7-for-11 and Dingmann was 6-for-9.

Ryley Hagen led the Irish with 11 points.

BBE is host to Royalton at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Brooten.

Story continues

BBE (8-3) 33 36 — 69

Maple Lake (3-8) 14 17 — 31

BBE — Scoring: Kaden Pieper 14, Will VanBeck 5, Peyton Winter 4, Gannon Walsh 2, Ashton Dingmann 14, Luke Dingmann 9, Gavin Kampsen 1, Andrew Weller 2, Alex Hofmann 3, Ryan Schwinghammer 15 ... 3-point shots: VanBeck 1-2, Winter 1-2, A. Dingmann 2-4, Hofmann 1-1 ... Rebound leaders: A. Dingmann 7, L. Dingmann 7, Pieper 6 ... Assist leaders: L. Dingmann 5, A. Dingmann 3, Pieper 3 ... Steal leader: Pieper 3 ... Block leaders: A. Dingmann 1, L. Dingmann 1

MAPLE LAKE — Scoring: Zane Jude 2, Ryley Hagen 11, Noah Beffel 6, Joe Flynboh 4, Brayden Belanger 6, Connor Stroud 2 ... 3-point shots: Hagen 3-9, Beffel 1-5 ... Rebound leader: Belanger 6 ... Assist leader: Jude 2 ... Steal leader: Belanger 3 ... Block leader: Belanger 1

ACGC 51,

Royalton 45

Alex Kokenge had 13 points and Braeden Pickle added 10 points and six assists to lead Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City past Royalton at Grove City.

Brady Brezinka had 14 points to lead Royalton.

ACGC plays at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Grove City.

Royalton (4-6) 23 22 — 45

ACGC (2-8) 23 28 — 51

ROYALTON — Scoring: Zack Cekalla 3, Joseph Achen 1, Grayson Suska 2, Jordan Petron 6, Brady Brezinka 14, Tyler Swenson 5, B Albright 4, Jackson Psych 2, Tristen Pekula 8 ... 3-point shots: Brezinka 2, Cekalla 1, Petron 1, Swenson 1, Pekula 1 ... Rebound leader: N/A ... Assist leader: N/A ... Steal leader: N/A ... Block leader: N/A

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY — Scoring: Alex Kokenge 13, Braeden Pickle 10, Brock Denton 9, Levi Lilleberg 7, Brock Hedtke 6, Thor Goerish 6 ... 3-point shots: Denton 3, Kokenge 2 ... Rebound leader: Kokenge 5, Goerish 5 ... Assist leader: Pickle 6 ... Steal leader: Pickle 5 ... Block leader: Kokenge 1