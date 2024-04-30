High school baseball: Rankings, things to know, players to watch ahead of playoffs

The UIL high school baseball playoffs start on Thursday with the bi-district round, and plenty of Fort Worth-area teams are set to compete.

Here are rankings, things to know and players to watch.

Class 6A

1. Boswell

Boswell (25-4) is the team to beat in the Fort Worth-area, given it ended the regular season with a perfect 14-0 District 3-6A record. The Pioneers have faced adversity with close, hard fought series victories over Paschal, Bell and Weatherford.

In every tough situation, Boswell has found a way to come out on top. The experience will surely help the squad in the bi-district round, where they’ll face Byron Nelson (16-16). Game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Boswell High School.

On player to watch is Mason Bell, who tallied an impressive 0.977 ERA in district play and held opponents to a .154 batting average. Bell struck out 56 batters during that stretch and only allowed four walks.

2. Keller Timber Creek

The Timber Creek Falcons (22-11) won district for the first time in program history and have built momentum ahead of the bi-district round. Southlake Carroll had the same district record, but Timber Creek won both games of the head to head series.

Timber Creek will face Fort Worth Paschal in the bi-district round, and game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Birdville High School. Although the Falcons are the higher seed, Paschal will be an incredibly challenging opening round opponent.

Two pitchers to watch for the Falcons are Harrison Hankins and Cayden Snowden. Hankins allowed zero earned runs in seven innings vs. Keller Central to help clinch the historic district title.

Snowden, in the opening game of the series against Central, tossed a no-hitter and struck out seven chargers. If the duo continues its effective play in the postseason, the Falcons will be a tough team to handle.

3. Mansfield

Mansfield (21-7) finished the regular season with the best record in District 11-6A. The Mansfield schools battled for the top spot with Mansfield Lake Ridge and Mansfield Legacy taking the second and third spots, respectively, with 10-4 records.

Mansfield will face Temple in the first round. Game one will commence at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lake Belton High School. In 2023, the Mansfield Tigers lost in the area round.

Is a deeper playoff run in store this season? One player to watch for Mansfield is LSU commit David Hogg II, who is Perfect Game’s No. 11 class of 2024 prospect in Texas.

4. Weatherford

Weatherford finished behind Boswell in District 3-6A with a strong 11-3 district record.

The Roos have the potential to put together a deep playoff run but have a challenging bi-district round opponent: Keller (18-11). Game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Keller High School.

Last season, Weatherford made it all the way to the regional semifinals. Is another deep run in store?

One player to watch is JT Cienega, who recorded an impressive .472 batting average in the regular season. Cienega hit 15 doubles and drove in 25 RBIs for the Roos.

CJ Thornton is Weatherford’s Ace, and he posted an impressive 0.891 ERA in the regular season. Thornton struck out 71 batters and has accumulated seven wins.

5. Arlington Martin

Arlington Martin (19-11) is the No. 1 seed out of District 11-6A but has the same 8-3 district record as South Grand Prairie and Arlington. The Warriors swept Arlington and split the series against SGP.

In the bi-district round the Warriors will face Dallas Lake Highlands, and game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Irving Nimitz High School.

Class 5A

1. Grapevine

Grapevine (28-3) is the District 7-5A champion and the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association has taken notice, ranking the Mustangs as the No. 2 Class 5A team in Texas.

Grapevine made the regional semifinals in 2023 and has the potential to make an even deeper run in the 2024 season.

Grapevine, in the bi-district round, will face Mansfield Timberview (18-8-1), and game one is set for 7:30 Thursday at Timberview High School.

One player to watch for the Mustangs is Dasan Hill, Perfect Game’s No. 6 class of 2024 player in Texas. Hill, a DBU commit, could be selected in the 2024 MLB draft. He is a dominant left handed pitcher with a 6-foot-4 frame.

Hill, with a fastball that reaches 95 mph, stymied Argyle, allowing one earned run and striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.

2. Argyle

District 7-5A is as strong as they come, and Argyle proved its worth by splitting the season series with Grapevine.

Argyle (19-7-2) will face Cleburne (20-10) in the bi-district round, and game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Argyle High School. The Eagles are not ranked by the THSBCA but received votes.

Argyle has playoff experience, considering it’s run to the Class 5A state championship in the 2023 season.

Argyle has one of the best sophomores in the country in shortstop Grady Emerson, who is a TCU commit. Emerson is Perfect Game’s No. 1 sophomore in the United States.

3. Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights ended District 6-5A play with a perfect 14-0 record, and the Yellowjackets are looking to improve on an area round appearance last season.

Arlington Heights received votes to be included in the THSBCA rankings but are not within the top 10.

A dangerous player in the Yellowjacket offense is junior Caleb Edgar, who has an impressive .448 batting average. Edgar leads the team with three home runs.

Arlington Heights will face Saginaw (17-16) in the bi-district round. Game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Saginaw High School.

4. Aledo

Aledo (22-10) is a top team out of District 5-5A, and some are calling them the “Cardiac Cats.”

In the bi-district round, Aledo will face Fort Worth South Hills (8-15). Game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Crowley High School.

The Bearcats have a well rounded team with a solid mix of offense and pitching. One player to watch is Ryan Jones, A Texas Tech commit. Jones tallied three RBIs in the squad’s final regular season game against Lake Ridge.

5. Fort Worth Wyatt

Fort Worth Wyatt (16-11-3) is the No. 2 team out of District 6-5A and are making a playoff appearance for the first time in 52 years.

The Chaparrals will have their hands full with Justin Northwest (13-13-2), their bi-district round opponent. Game one is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Richland High School.

The player to watch for Wyatt is sophomore Jorvorskie Lane Jr., a Texas A&M commit. Lane is Perfect Game’s No. 9 sophomore in the United States and the No. 2 sophomore in Texas.