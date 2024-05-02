High Point transfer guard Duke Miles says Auburn ‘felt like home’ after recent visit

After snagging Furman guard JP Pegues from the transfer portal a few weeks ago, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is looking to bring another highly-touted mid-major guard to the Plains.

Former High Point guard Duke Miles is looking for a new home fresh off a magnificent junior season for the Panthers in which he averaged 17.5 points, and 3.6 assists on an impressive 52.8% from the field. The Montgomery, Alabama native recently visited Auburn and left with glowing reviews, saying the Loveliest Village on the Plains “felt like home.”

Miles seems ready to suit up in the orange and blue next season, stating it’s been a lifelong dream to play at Auburn. If it were mainly up to him the 6-foot-2 guard may have already committed to Auburn. However, Miles is not ready to make a final decision until consulting with his mom, who was absent from his recent visit. “My mom wasn’t here… That’s the only thing holding it up,” said the talented guard.

If the junior does join Auburn’s roster for next season, Bruce Pearl’s 2024-25 guard rotation will instantly be among the best in the SEC and possibly the country. Along with the aforementioned Pegues, Tiger star Chad Baker-Mazara and sharpshooter Denver Jones are due for big roles on next year’s squad. A commitment from Miles would give coach Pearl two true point guards with him and Pegues, allowing Jones and Baker-Mazara to play more of the “off-ball playmaker” roles they thrive in.

