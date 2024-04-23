Former High Point guard Duke Miles set to visit Auburn

Auburn basketball is currently trying to fulfill its roster needs for the 2024-25 season, searching for players out of the transfer portal and still on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers have had some success in their efforts so far, and they are looking to continue that with players coming on visits. One of those players is former High Point guard transfer Duke Miles, who is set to visit the Plains on April 30.

The fifth-year senior is seeking out his third school in his college career after playing for Troy for three years and High Point for one. His 6-3, 182-pound frame has made him a key player across both squads.

Coming out of Montgomery, Alabama, Miles has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout his college career. In his most recent season with the Panthers, he started in 27 out of the 33 games he appeared in and averaged 30.5 minutes per game.

His shooting abilities were highly noticed in the Big South Conference last year. He finished second in the league in scoring average, posting 17.5 points per contest. His 52.8% success rate from the field was ranked at the top of the conference, as well, while also shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Miles is a reliable shooter from the free-throw line, something Auburn is always looking for. He shot 80.1% from the charity stripe in the 2023-24 campaign. He made a season-high 10 free throws on Jan. 10 against UNC Asheville.

Miles was recognized for his work last year. He was named to the Big South All-Tournament Team while also receiving Big South First Team All-Conference honors as well. He was even named the 2023-24 Big South Newcomer of the Year.

Should he commit, he would join the likes of new Auburn commit and former Furman guard JP Pegues as part of a veteran guard transfer class for coach Bruce Pearl.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire