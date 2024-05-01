Heupel touts Vols’ depth at Big Orange Caravan stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of the biggest figures in Tennessee Athletics hit the road for Nashville on Tuesday night, as the Big Orange Caravan made its first stop in the state capital.

Vols add Milicic Jr. out of transfer portal

Director of Athletics Danny White, along with new Lady Vols basketball coach, Kim Caldwell were in attendance – as was Rick Barnes and Josh Heupel.

“I told her she’s going to see firsthand that we have the best fanbase in sports,” White said of Caldwell’s first time on the trip. “Their passion always comes through at these events.”

It’s been just about two months since the conclusion of spring football on Rocky Top. But, the cycle of recruiting players never stops for Heupel and his staff.

“There’s a lot of moving parts at this point in the year,” he told reporters.

However, headed into his fourth season with the Vols, he believes strongly in the unit he has begun to assemble for this fall.

“This is the deepest that our roster has been at any point,” he said. “That’s the front lines – O-Line and D-Line. It’s our skill position. You know, you look at our wide receiver number, just pure numbers, were deeper than we’ve been.”

“We got to continue to grow,” he continued. “But, certainly at this point, it’s the deepest that we’ve been within our roster.”

The Big Orange Caravan rolls on to Memphis on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.