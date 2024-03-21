Here's why next season starts now for Providence basketball coach Kim English

PROVIDENCE — The last game of the regular season offered a stark, direct comparison.

Connecticut is setting a dominant standard atop the Big East. Providence wasn’t all that close to the Huskies at Amica Mutual Pavilion, starting fast before fizzling over the final 16 minutes of the opening half.

The Friars have stated goals of contending for league championships and more. That’s the monster atop the league they need to overtake, and the work is already underway following Tuesday night’s 62-57 loss to Boston College in the NIT.

More: Why did Providence basketball get snubbed by the NCAA Selection Committee?

Providence guard Devin Carter shoots against Connecticut defenders during the game on March 9 at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

“It used to be kind of a down time in college basketball after this day, this last game,” Providence coach Kim English said. “But it’s on. Excited for this next phase of the season.”

Ticket Gaines and Josh Oduro will depart. Devin Carter could as well — the league’s Player of the Year has an NBA Draft decision to make. The shooting guard’s success should be one of English’s primary selling points in recruiting, a wonderful example of character and player development.

“If he does decide to go and he’s in the NBA, my advice to him would to be the most humble guy in the organization,” English said. “Come to work every day like you’re on a one-day contract. That would be a great mindset to have for about 12 years.”

What's the plan for Bryce Hopkins?

Bryce Hopkins expects to return from the left knee injury that cost him the last 21 games. Anything close to his 2022-23 form would give Providence an immediate cornerstone piece. Hopkins struggled with his perimeter shooting prior to that fateful night against Seton Hall, but his production in terms of points and rebounds and his defensive presence couldn’t be reasonably replaced.

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins shoots against Butler on Dec. 23 at the AMP.

The next step for Hopkins is to make this team his own in image as well. He was a calming presence on the bench after English picked up a technical foul against Creighton at the conference tournament. English was red-hot after a foul call midway through the first half of what became a 78-73 upset win at Madison Square Garden.

“Bryce actually was the one who got me to move on,” English said. “He said, ‘Yo, calm down. We need you.’ That got my attention — no one else in our program. I told him that. I shared that story with his parents.

“He’s just scratching the surface with how incredible a leader he can be. I think he’s really ready to take the next step.”

Who else will be back for the Friars?

Friar fans have had the chance to see Jayden Pierre, Corey Floyd Jr., Rich Barron, Garwey Dual and Rafael Castro for extended stretches. The lesser-known group behind the scenes is one English looks forward to developing. That includes another long-term knee injury rehabber, a midyear transfer big man and a potential injury redshirt who played just nine minutes over three games.

“Justyn Fernandez, Anton Bonke, Eli DeLaurier — it's on right now,” English said. “They've got two weeks. I’m really excited to reload this roster and get to work with them in the spring and summer.”

Providence figures to have the program and financial backing to be active in the transfer portal. The Friars will need immediate, veteran contributors to supplement their current potential returners — any departure by Carter would leave the roster without three of its top five scorers and three of its four leading rebounders. English ticked off a list of characteristics he’s seeking — toughness, humility, work ethic, selflessness, defensive will, shooting touch, winning DNA and “people who want to be Friars.”

“Every single person who touches this program is all-in on us,” English said. “It allows me just to coach basketball and build this team. That bleeds into the fans.

“The fans are behind us at a level I’ve never seen. That’s my favorite part.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence basketball coach Kim English already looking to next season