Banged-up Providence basketball makes quick exit in NIT. What happened vs. Boston College

PROVIDENCE — Devin Carter and Bryce Hopkins sat due to injury. Rich Barron wasn’t spotted on the bench while dealing with a concussion.

What was left of a threadbare Providence roster couldn’t finish down the stretch against Boston College, and its stay in the postseason was ultimately a brief one.

The Friars were nudged out of the NIT on their home floor Tuesday night, done in by a former Big East rival. The Eagles came to town for the first time since November 2017 and made a couple key plays inside the final minute to hold off Providence, 62-57.

Friar guard Corey Floyd Jr. and Garwey Dual head off the court after the Friars fall to the Eagles 57-62 in the first round of the NIT.

More: Why did Providence basketball get snubbed by the NCAA Selection Committee?

More: Providence basketball coach Kim English disappointed that Friars were snubbed by NCAA

Claudell Harris Jr. buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 52.1 seconds left to snap a 57-57 tie and followed with a clean steal on the ensuing possession. Devin McGlockton chased down a miss on the fast break to convert a layup and the Friars were suddenly trailing by daylight with 24.1 seconds to play.

“Disappointing loss,” Providence coach Kim English said. “Disappointing season from an outcome standpoint. But as we start to build some of the characteristics of our group and program, I thought our guys showed great resolve and resiliency.”

Carter missed out due to a left ankle injury he suffered in the conference tournament semifinals, a 79-68 loss to Marquette. Barron didn’t play the final 7:04 against the Golden Eagles after whacking his head on the Madison Square Garden floor. Hopkins looked on from what has become a customary corner bench spot, his long-term recovery from left knee surgery still in its early stages.

Providence was left with a seven-man scholarship rotation for its first bid in this event since 2018-19, and Jayden Pierre set a pair of new career highs that helped determine the result. His 21 points included a host of important shots in the second half to give the Friars a chance. His last turnover was his seventh, as Harris slipped over to double-team the left post and helped Boston College complete its 14-9 scoring margin off giveaways.

“Our defensive principles are to stay in the gaps,” Harris said. “As soon as you see his back, that’s an opportunity – as coach (Earl) Grant says it – to get your knife in there. Stab in.”

Pierre’s stepback 3-pointer from the wing and Josh Oduro’s hook in the lane with 1:17 left produced the final two of the game's 18 ties. Harris wriggled free off the dribble and drained a clutch shot in front of his own bench, the last of his team-high 17 points. McGlockton added 15 as the Eagles benefited from four men in double figures.

“We’re just try to build,” Grant said. “We’re fortunate to have a pretty good group.”

More: Providence Friars guard Devin Carter is the Big East Player of the Year

Providence never trailed by more than the final margin but didn’t lead at any point over the last 4:27. Elijah Strong connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing to erase a 50-48 deficit, and seven of his 10 points off the bench came during the stretch. The Friars shot just 37.5% in the second half and 40.4% for the game.

“They had a good way about themselves early in the game,” English said. “We had some misfortune late in the game, and they made some great plays.”

Oduro finished a rebound shy of a double-double, closing with 12 points and nine boards. Ticket Gaines endured a tough night from the field, finishing 0-for-6 from 3-point range and on his way to seven points. The pair of fifth-year graduate students followed English from George Mason when he was hired last March and have exhausted their eligibility.

“So thankful that those guys came with us,” English said. “They’re going to be pillars – the types of characteristics and quality – that we want to have here.”

Boston College (20-15) advanced to take on the Princeton-UNLV winner, a game that will be played Wednesday night. The Friars are now set for an offseason that will include significant roster turnover. Carter’s surging NBA Draft stock calls for a family meeting and could lead to an announcement regarding his future in the coming days.

“He and his family have a decision to make,” English said. “I think what Devin has done, it’s incredible.

"He’s taken himself from a tough, hard-nosed, utility, 29% 3-point shooter to the Big East Player of the Year, an All-American, a first-round draft prospect. Remarkable what he’s done this season."

Monday’s opening of the transfer portal had Providence’s staff already attempting to identify future prospects. The Friars expect to debut midyear addition Anton Bonke and Justyn Fernandez should be recovered from his own major knee surgery. Replacing the production and leadership of Oduro, Gaines and, potentially, Carter will be the focus.

“It’s on,” English said. “Excited for this next phase of the season.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

BOSTON COLLEGE (62): McGlockton 6-12 2-2 15, Post 5-10 2-2 12, Harris 6-15 2-4 17, Madsen 3-7 0-0 6, Zackery 1-5 0-0 2, Hand 0-4 0-0 0, Strong 3-4 3-4 10, Aligbe 0-1 0-0 0, Mighty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-12 62.

PROVIDENCE (57): Oduro 5-14 2-2 12, Dual 1-2 2-2 4, Floyd 2-10 0-0 5, Gaines 1-8 5-5 7, Pierre 8-14 0-1 21, Castro 4-4 0-0 8, Santoro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 9-10 57.

Halftime_Boston College 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 5-13 (Harris 3-4, Strong 1-2, McGlockton 1-3, Hand 0-1, Zackery 0-1, Madsen 0-2), Providence 6-24 (Pierre 5-9, Floyd 1-5, Dual 0-1, Oduro 0-3, Gaines 0-6). Rebounds_Boston College 31 (McGlockton 9), Providence 29 (Oduro 9). Assists_Boston College 10 (Zackery 5), Providence 8 (Oduro 4). Total Fouls_Boston College 15, Providence 13. A_6,507 (12,410).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence basketball loses to Boston College in NIT first round