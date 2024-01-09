Here's where Tennessee football ranks in final AP Top 25 poll

A Citrus Bowl win helped Tennessee football make a big jump to the final AP Top 25 poll.

The Vols moved up eight spots to No. 17 in the AP poll. The US LBM Coaches Poll will be released later Tuesday.

Tennessee is one of six SEC teams ranked in the coaches poll, joining No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, No. 8 Missouri, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 12 LSU.

No. 3 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma will join the SEC next season.

Of course, national champion Michigan finished No. 1 after beating Washington 34-13 in the CFP title game on Monday.

Tennessee (9-4, 4-4 SEC) has been ranked in at least one of the polls every week since Week 2 of the 2022 season.

This final jump in the polls came after the Vols routed Iowa 35-0 in the Citrus Bowl behind an MVP performance from freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava and game-changing plays from sophomore defensive end James Pearce.

Both players will return next season.

