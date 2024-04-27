Here's Ryan Poles' full draft history with the Bears
Since he was hired to run the ship, Bears GM Ryan Poles submitted his third NFL Draft with the Bears on Saturday for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here are all the draft picks he's made as general manager from the past three drafts.
2024 NFL Draft
Round 1, pick No. 1: Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC
Round 1, pick No. 9: Rome Odunze, wide receiver, Washington
Round 3, pick No. 75: Kiran Amegadjie, offensive tackle, Yale
Round 5, pick No. 122: Tory Taylor, punter, Iowa
Round 5, pick No. 144: Austin Booker, defensive end, Kansas
2023 NFL Draft
Round 1, pick No. 10: Darnell Wright, offensive tackle, Tennesee
Round 2, pick No. 53: Gervon Dexter, defensive tackle, Florida
Round 2, pick. No. 56: Tyrique Stevenson, defensive back, Miami
Round 3, pick No. 64: Zacch Pickens, defensive tackle, Georgia
Round 4, pick No. 115: Roschon Johnson, running back, Texas
Round 4, pick No. 133: Tyler Scott, wide receiver, Cincinnati
Round 5, pick No. 148: Noah Sewell, linebacker, Oregon
Round 5, pick No. 165: Terrell Smith, defensive back, Minnesota
Round 7, pick No. 218: Travis Bell, defensive tackle, Kennesaw State
Round 7, pick No. 258: Kendall Williamson, safety, Stanford
2022 NFL Draft
Round 2, pick No. 39: Kyler Gordon, defensive back, Washington
Round 2, pick, No. 48: Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State
Round 3, pick No. 71: Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee
Round 5, pick No. 168: Braxton Jones, offensive tackle, Southern Utah
Round 5, pick No. 174: Dominique Robinson, defensive end, Miami (Ohio)
Round 6, pick No. 186: Zachary Thomas, offensive lineman, San Diego State
Round 6, pick No. 203: Trestan Ebner, running back, Baylor
Round 6, pick No. 207: Doug Kramer, offensive lineman, Illinois
Round 7, pick No. 227: Ja'Tyre Carter, offensive lineman, Southern
Round 7, pick No. 254: Elijah Hicks, safety, California
Round 7, pick No. 255: Trenton Gill, punter, North Carolina State
