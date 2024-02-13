Here's when the Purdue football spring game will return to Ross-Ade Stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue football spring game will return under year two of head coach Ryan Walters.

Last season, with Ross-Ade Stadium undergoing renovations, a new coaching staff in place and a roster that lacked depth due to injuries, the Boilermakers ended their spring season with a controlled scrimmage in Mollenkopf.

On April 13, Purdue will return to Ross-Ade Stadium for a traditional spring game for fans, with free admission.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season after defeating rival Indiana in the season finale.

Since then, Purdue signed a top-30 recruiting class, according to 247Sports and the 13th-best transfer portal collection, per Rivals.

The Boilermakers also return key pieces of its 2023 team, including quarterback Hudson Card, freshman All-American safety Dillon Thieneman, running back Devin Mockobee and all-Big Ten honorable mention linebacker Kydran Jenkins

