Georgia football sets date for 2024 G-Day spring football game in Sanford Stadium

Georgia football finally has released the date for its spring football game.

G-Day, the intrasquad scrimmage that marks the end of spring practices, will be held on Saturday April 13 in Sanford Stadium, the school announced late Tuesday afternoon.

No start time or broadcast details have been announced.

The G-Day game this year falls on the same day the Masters golf tournament in Augusta will hold its third round.

Georgia is coming off a 13-1 season that ended with a 63-3 pasting of Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs are widely projected to open next season as the preseason No. 1 team.

The Bulldogs return starting quarterback Carson Beck, an experienced offensive line and impact transfers at the offensive skill positions.

G-Day should be the first chance for Bulldogs fans to see running back Trevor Etienne (Florida) and wide receivers London Humphreys (Vanderbilt), Colbie Young (Miami) and Michael Jackson III (Southern Cal).

The Bulldogs defense returns All-American safety Malaki Starks and pass rusher Mykel Williams.

Most of Georgia's No. 1 ranked recruiting class will take part in spring practices including five-star safety KJ Bolden and five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

Georgia didn't announce a start date for its 15 spring practices but based on the G-Day date, the first practice will likely be on March 12.

