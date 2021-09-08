Michigan basketball schedule: What we know about Wolverines' 2021-22 slate
On Wednesday, the Big Ten unveiled the 2021-22 basketball conference schedule and once again, the Michigan Wolverines are tasked with taking on the best the league has to offer as they defend their regular season conference title.
Michigan will have two games against rival Michigan State, Ohio State along with two against 2021 NCAA tourney entrants, Illinois and Purdue.
The conference schedule opens up with two December matchups, the conference opener at Nebraska on Dec. 7 and the final one in the calendar year at home vs. Minnesota on Dec. 11.
To open up 2022, the Wolverines travel to Rutgers on Jan. 4 before a four-game gauntlet vs. Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State and Maryland. Three of those four games are at home in Ann Arbor, the only on the road is at Illinois on Jan. 14.
The Wolverines close out the conference schedule with three of their last four at home before going on the road to face Ohio State on Mar. March 6.
Below is Michigan's full 2021-22 men's basketball schedule:
Nov. 5: Wayne State (in Detroit)
Nov. 10: vs. Buffalo
Nov. 13: vs. Prairie View A&M (in Washington, D.C.)
Nov. 16: vs. Seton Hall (Gavitt Tipoff Games)
Nov. 19: vs. UNLV (Roman Main Even in Las Vegas, NV)
Nov. 21: vs. Arizona/Wichita State (Roman Main Even in Las Vegas, NV)
Nov. 24: vs. Tarleton State
Dec. 1: at North Carolina (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 4: vs. San Diego State
Dec. 7: at Nebraska
Dec. 11: vs. Minnesota
Dec. 18: vs. Southern Utah
Dec. 21: vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne
Dec. 30: at Central Florida
Jan. 4: at Rutgers
Jan. 8: vs. Michigan State
Jan. 11: vs. Purdue
Jan. 14: at Illinois
Jan. 18: vs. Maryland
Jan. 23: at Indiana
Jan. 26: vs. Northwestern
Jan. 29: at Michigan State
Feb. 1: vs. Nebraska
Feb. 5: at Purdue
Feb. 8: at Penn State
Feb. 12: vs. Ohio State
Feb. 17: at Iowa
Feb. 20: at Wisconsin
Feb. 23: vs. Rutgers
Feb. 27: vs. Illinois
Mar. 3: Iowa
Mar. 6: at Ohio State
