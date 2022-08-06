Henry To’oTo’o raves about Jahmyr Gibbs and the other Alabama running backs

Now that fall camp is officially underway and pads have begun to pop, we will start to receive small glimpses of how the 2022 Alabama football team may look.

Another exciting part of fall camp is the player’s availability to the media throughout the week. On Friday, star linebacker Henry To'oTo'o had his chance to speak to the media and the Tide’s returning leading tackler had some very positive things to say about Jahmyr Gibbs and Alabama’s other slew of talented backs.

To’oTo’o was asked what it was like trying to cover the speedster in Gibbs, and the rising senior had this to say.

“Jahmyr’s been doing great. So fast, so elusive. Gets in and out of his cuts so quick. I’ve never guarded a back like him before. So being able to see that for me has been so helpful to me because it lets me know how I can work on my game. “But Jahmyr’s been great. Our whole entire running back room’s been great. We’re really deep in that room. So being able to have guys like that, back-to-back punches, is going to be huge for us.”

Alabama fans have to be excited about the depth that Alabama has at the running back position this fall. If we are being honest, Gibbs provides a different dynamic than what we have seen lately in Tuscaloosa with his ability to make explosive plays not only rushing the ball but also in the passing game.

