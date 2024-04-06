Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane's 32nd Bundesliga goal of season not enough

Harry Kane has scored 38 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich in his first season with the club - his best in a campaign was 41 for Tottenham in 2017-18 [Getty Images]

Bayern Munich crumbled to lose from two goals up at Heidenheim and all but hand Bayer Leverkusen the Bundesliga title.

Harry Kane's 32nd league goal of the season and Serge Gnabry's header put Bayern in total control at half-time.

However, Heidenheim scored twice within two minutes to level through substitute Kevin Sessa and Tim Kleindienst.

With Leverkusen en route to victory in Berlin, Bayern pushed for a winner but Kleindienst caught them on the break to earn the hosts a famous triumph.

Defeat means Bayern slip 16 points behind Leverkusen with six games to play - and Xabi Alonso's side can clinch a first-ever Bundesliga title with a win at home to Werder Bremen next weekend.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, had already conceded the title race was over after his team's loss at home to Borussia Dortmund seven days earlier.

But they extinguished any slight glimmer of hope with a wretched second-half display featuring wastefulness up front and naivety at the back.

Kane had produced a typically clinical finish to sweep home a lofted pass from Gnabry, who then nodded home Alphonso Davies' cross to double the lead.

But the England striker spurned chances to put the visitors back in front after Heidenheim's quick-fire double punished inexplicable gaps in the Bayern backline.

Kleindienst fired home Marvin Pieringer's square ball to complete the turnaround, to which a clearly deflated Bayern had no answer as they lost to a newly-promoted side for the first time in almost 24 years.

They must now attempt to pick themselves up for Tuesday's trip to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, Bayern's last remaining chance of silverware this season.

That is also Kane's sole chance of ending his trophy drought this term, although he is almost guaranteed to finish as the league's top goalscorer, nine ahead of his closest rival, Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, and with Robert Lewandowski's all-time record of 41 Bundesliga goals in a campaign still attainable.