Heat escapes with double-OT win over Hawks. Takeaways and where things stand for Heat in standings

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 117-111 double-overtime win over the the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena to close its three-game trip at 2-1. The Heat now returns to Miami to close the regular season with a three-game homestand that begins Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun and ESPN) to complete the final back-to-back set of the season:

After Sunday’s costly loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Heat nearly suffered another bad loss in Atlanta. But the Heat managed to escape with a win.

The Heat led the Hawks by as many as 15 points in the first half and held a 14-point lead with 10:05 left in the third quarter. But the Hawks closed the period went on a huge 28-14 run to tie the game at 80 entering the fourth quarter.

The Heat committed seven turnovers and shot 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) from the field in an ugly third-quarter showing.

The turnover issues continued in the fourth quarter, as the Heat committed a total of 12 turnovers in the third and fourth quarters after just four turnovers in the first half.

The Heat also was outscored by a total of 15-2 in second-chance points during the third and fourth quarters. The Hawks closed with a 23-2 edge in second-chance points behind 17 offensive rebounds.

But the Heat was able to overcame those struggles because the Hawks’ offense suddenly went cold in the second overtime. Atlanta totaled just four points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 shooting on threes in the second overtime period.

That allowed the Heat to score the first six points of the second overtime — on two free throws from Tyler Herro, a Herro jumper and a Haywood Highsmith floater — to pull ahead by six points with 1:35 left on its way to the victory in what turned into a war of attrition.

This came after the Heat missed a few opportunities to end the game a little earlier.

The Heat had a chance to win the game on the final possession of regulation, with the score tied at 101, but a seemingly botched possession ended with a 28-foot heave from Tyler Herro that wasn’t even close to going in.

The Heat also had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of the first overtime, but Jimmy Butler committed a turnover while trying to complete a pass to Herro with 6.7 seconds left. Dejounte Murray then missed what would have been a game-winning three for the Hawks as the final buzzer sounded on the first overtime.

But the Heat finally closed the door on the Hawks in the second overtime.

Herro scored a game-high 33 points for the Heat on 13-of-25 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 shooting on threes. He also recorded five rebounds and four assists.

Butler ended the night with 25 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Miami.

The Heat also received an excellent performance from 20-year-old forward Nikola Jovic, who closed with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting on threes and eight rebounds.

The double-overtime affair led to Herro playing 48 minutes, Bam Adebayo logging 48 minutes and Butler finishing at 44 minutes on the front end of the Heat’s back-to-back, with another game on Wednesday against the Mavericks in Miami.

The good news is the Heat still controls its own destiny in terms of hosting the Eastern Conference’s first play-in tournament game. The bad news is the chances of avoiding the play-in tournament remain slim.

With the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers all winning on Tuesday, the Heat remains in eighth place in the East standings. The Heat is a half-game behind the seventh-place 76ers and 1.5 games behind the sixth-place Pacers.

The play-in tournament, which features the seventh-through-10th-place teams competing for the final two playoff seeds in each conference, begins on Tuesday just two days after the Heat’s regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Heat is guaranteed to finish no worse than No. 8 in the East, which means Miami will have two chances to win one game to qualify for the playoffs if it’s in the play-in tournament.

The No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed in each conference in the first play-in game. While No. 8 at the moment, the Heat still controls its destiny to get home-court advantage for a potential No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in matchup.

That’s because the Heat and 76ers would both finish with 35 losses if they both win out, but the Heat would finish ahead in the East standings at No. 7 by virtue of a better conference record than the 76ers.

But cracking the top six in the East to avoid the play-in tourney won’t be as simple for the Heat. Miami needs a lot of help from others.

The Heat has three games left on its regular-season schedule.

With Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier out due to injuries, the Heat opened Tuesday’s contest with a lineup that had not started a game together in more than a month.

The Heat went with a starting lineup of Herro, Caleb Martin, Butler, Jovic and Bam Adebayo against the Hawks.

While the Heat has already set a new franchise record with 35 different starting units used this season, this is one that was already on that long list. Tuesday marked this lineup’s fourth start of the season and its first start together since Feb. 23.

It also marked the return of Herro to the starting lineup. After missing 20 straight games because of a foot injury and then playing off the bench in his first two games back, Tuesday was Herro’s first start since Feb. 23.

As for the two starters who missed Tuesday’s game, it appears that Rozier is closer to a return than Robinson.

Robinson, who has started in 17 straight appearances, missed the game with a lingering back injury labeled as left facet syndrome. He initially missed five games last month with the back issue before returning to play in five games and then again being sidelined by the injury on Tuesday.

“Obviously, just wasn’t able to fully feel like myself, to be myself,” Robinson said Tuesday morning. “And that kind of also exacerbated it a little bit, which we kind of knew going in was a potential risk, but wanted to at least go down swinging to some extent. But now, unfortunately, not necessarily back to ground zero with it, but just got to take a step back and kind of calm it down again.”

Rozier, who has started in 30 straight appearances, missed the game with neck spasms. Rozier, who played through neck stiffness but was clearly limited in Sunday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, was initially listed as questionable for the Heat’s game in Atlanta prior to being ruled out about an hour before tip-off on Tuesday.

“It’s a little bit of both,” Rozier said Tuesday morning of the balance between trying to play through injury and knowing when it’s time to sit out. “You don’t want to be too selfish. Obviously, I’m feeling a little better. But I still feel kind of limited and I don’t want to get out there and just hurt the guys. That’s the main thing. But I’m always a guy that if I can play, I’m going to play.”

Adebayo continues to take and make three-pointers for the Heat.

On his way to scoring 10 points on eight field-goal attempts, Adebayo also shot 2 of 2 from three-point range on Tuesday.

Adebayo’s first three-point make came from the corner just two minutes into the game. He banked his second three-point make from above the break with 1:55 left in the first half.

After starting the season just 1 of 14 (7.1 percent) on threes, Adebayo has shot 13 of 23 from behind the arc in his last 14 games.

Tuesday marked just the third time in Adebayo’s NBA career that he has finished with multiple three-point makes and they have all come in his last 11 games.

Overall, Adebayo is 14 of 37 from three-point range this season and 22 of 99 from deep during his NBA career.

But this three-point surge appears to represent a shift in Adebayo’s shot chart that he hopes to continue moving forward.

With Herro and Martin moving into the starting lineup because of the Heat’s injuries, the bench rotation looked a little different.

Guard Delon Wright received an opportunity to play on Tuesday, logging his first minutes since March 31.

Wright closed the win with seven points, two rebounds and two assists 21 minutes off the bench.

The rest of the Heat’s bench rotation against the Hawks included familiar faces, as Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Highsmith played in their regular reserve roles to complete the nine-man rotation.