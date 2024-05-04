Headed to Churchill Downs? 6 things you can’t miss on Derby Day

Good Saturday morning, Kentucky: The 150th installment of Run for the Roses is finally here.

And if you’re headed to Churchill Downs, you’ll find brand-new experiences, structural improvements, bourbon (and lots of it) and other can’t-miss features that are being rolled out to celebrated the 150th Kentucky Derby.

One of the biggest draws: The sparkling and sprawling $200 million paddock, which made it debut last week.

Casey Ramage, vice-president of marketing and partnerships at Churchill Downs, said attendees also will discover new pop-up shops and limited-edition merchandise.

“I love to throw a party, and there is no bigger or better party than the Kentucky Derby,” she said. “We’ve been planning Derby 150 for many years, and we’re excited to share it with the world.”

Here’s a quick guide to six special things to look for as you race to place bets, grab a Mint Julep and connect with friends while sporting your Derby finest:

Churchill Downs’ new $200 million paddock

Nearly two years of construction is now complete, and a brand-new $200 million paddock area is ready for the iconic 150th Derby. The paddock adds 3,600 premium seats and exclusive, up-close experiences for paddock ticket holders.

The biggest change is the relocation and rotation of the paddock stalls, which now face toward the parking lot and put the horses right between the iconic twin spires of Churchill Downs. The paddock has also more than doubled in size, allowing capacity to grow from 1,000 to 2,400 guests inside the paddock.

“The energy here is so palpable,” Ramage said. “The main entrance to the paddock has become selfie central. It’s perfect for Instagram.”

The paddock project also includes two new clubs: Club SI and the Woodford Reserve Paddock Club.

Club SI is part of a multi-year deal with Sports Illustrated and includes art from Sports Illustrated magazine covers, high-end meals, dedicated wager windows, a private bar and reserved track-side views.

The Woodford Reserve Paddock Club includes similar amenities, as well as a private tunnel leading from the seating area to the paddock green.

Paddock plaza pop-up shops

The Paddock plaza will include new pop-up shops this year, including a Ford representative who will give away a Ford truck to a lucky visitor and a Brown Forman big bar in the center.

Aviator Nation. Roots & Jones, which makes handmade wooden pens, also will offer a special pen made with the wood from the old paddock, Ramage said.

Additional offerings include Radley handbags with special Derby 150 branding, Vineyard Vines products, and Brackish, a Charleston-based brand that makes such high-end accessories as bow ties, earrings and bracelets out of pheasant feathers.

Limited-edition frosted glasses, coffee table books

If you don’t grab some Derby 150-themed merch item, were you even there?

In addition to the classic T-shirts, hats, bags and other products marked with each year’s Kentucky Derby date, this year’s event will include special frosted Oaks and Derby glasses for the first time.

“These are on-site purchases only,” Ramage said. “You can only get it if you were here. It’s proof you were at the 150th Derby, and they are a limited quantity.”

There’s also an exclusive Derby 150 coffee table book, and a special pink watch with inlaid diamonds from Longines for the Kentucky Oaks, with proceeds donated to Kentucky Cancer Program partner Horses and Hope.

A unique U.S. Army flyover

This year, the most exciting two minutes in sports will be kicked off with something special: Skydiving specialists from the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team. Their landing zone is weather-dependent, but should be on either the track or turf.

“They’re going to parachute into Churchill prior to the national anthem,” Ramage said. “It’s really exciting, we’ve never done that before.”

The first Kentucky Derby Style Guide

You don’t have to be visiting the track to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in style. This year, Churchill Downs released its first style guide, a fashion editorial with inspirational looks, accessories and headpieces.

Fashion journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi was tapped to write the first guide, which you also can access online.

“At the Derby, there are really different levels of fashion. You see everything from casual to couture,” Ramage said. “We wanted to celebrate that and provide inspiration to all fans.”

For those watching the races at homes, the Derby coverage begins at noon on Peacock and switches to NBC at 2:30 p.m.

“We’re also partnering with the party icon Martha Stewart for our [Kentucky Derby at Home] menu,” Ramage said. “So, on our website she has recipes for big-batch Mint Juleps, table setup ideas and menu items.”

Unwell Network collaboration at the infield

Infield guests will be visited on Derby Day by some guests they may recognize: Popular podcaster Alex Cooper of “Call Her Daddy” fame, and “The Unwell Network,” featuring influencer Alix Earle of “Hot Mess.”

“They have a very Gen-Z, female-driven audience, and they’ll be in the infield on Derby Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.,” Ramage said. “It’ll be a kind of Q&A with fans.”