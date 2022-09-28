Hawks trade Harkless, second-round pick to Thunder for Vit Krejci

Kurt Helin
·1 min read

The Atlanta Hawks just saved some money, getting under the luxury tax line. The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a second-round pick for their trouble of taking on a contract.

The Hawks have traded Moe Harkless and a second-round pick to the Thunder for Vit Krejci the teams announced (Shams Charania of The Athletic was first).

This saves Atlanta a little over $3 million, which moves them from above the luxury tax line to $1.3 million below it. While the almighty dollar was the primary motivation in the ATL, the Hawks also pick up a development project. Krejci showed a little promise in his rookie season, appearing in 30 games and averaging 6.2 points plus 3.4 rebounds a night, before having his knee scoped in April.

Krejci was on the bubble of making the team in Oklahoma City, now the Thunder pick up a second-round pick for a guy they might have waived anyway.

Harkless, 29, is on an expiring $4.6 million contract, which fits nicely into the Disabled Player Exception the Thunder were granted for Chet Holmgren’s season-ending foot injury.

The Thunder are expected to waive Harkless and buy him out, making him a free agent. However, they could keep him and see if another trade could net them another second-round pick.

Check out more on the Hawks

Poole, Herro, Brogdon early betting favorites for Sixth Man of the Year Watch highlights from star-studded Crawsover pro am in Seattle, which was... PBT Podcast: Durant drama, is trade request bad for his legacy?

Hawks trade Harkless, second-round pick to Thunder for Vit Krejci originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories