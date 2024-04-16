Hawkeyes’ Kate Martin picked 18th by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces

Caitlin Clark wasn’t the only Hawkeye to take the stage at the WNBA draft on Monday night. Iowa teammate Kate Martin was selected 18th by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Martin said she was there to support Clark, who shared the “Saturday Night Live” stage with her just two days ago.

“A lot of emotions. I was hoping to hear my name called,” Martin told Holly Rowe on ESPN. “All I wanted was an opportunity — and I got it.”

Kate Martin poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 18th overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

