Hawkeyes’ Kate Martin picked 18th by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces
Caitlin Clark wasn’t the only Hawkeye to take the stage at the WNBA draft on Monday night. Iowa teammate Kate Martin was selected 18th by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.
Martin said she was there to support Clark, who shared the “Saturday Night Live” stage with her just two days ago.
KATE MARTIN TO THE ACES!!!! #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/1C55qt0mVY
— Aliyah Funschelle (@AliyahFun) April 16, 2024
“A lot of emotions. I was hoping to hear my name called,” Martin told Holly Rowe on ESPN. “All I wanted was an opportunity — and I got it.”
