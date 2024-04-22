Harrison Ingram to maintain college eligibility but expected to stay in draft

North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram made his decision on his future, declaring for the 2024 NBA draft on Saturday afternoon.

After he spent two seasons with Stanford, he opted to transfer to UNC where he played one year before declaring for the draft. With Ingram’s stock as high as its been, it was an expected decision for him to pursue his ultimate dream.

Two days later, while Ingram has made his decision, there is a small update to his decision. Ingram intends to stay in the 2024 NBA draft but will also maintain his college eligibility. That leaves the door open just a tad bit in case there is a change in his decision.

However, it would be shocking at this point to see Ingram return.

Source: North Carolina's Harrison Ingram intends to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft, but plans to maintain his college eligibility as he goes through the process. https://t.co/G0yXhAifqh — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 22, 2024

In his one season with the Tar Heels, Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the field. He brought some much-needed energy to this team, especially after the season they had in 2022-23.

With Ingram not returning next year, Hubert Davis and his staff will have to go to the portal again and try to land another impact player. The good news is that they did it this past offseason with both Ingram and Cormac Ryan. Let’s see if history can repeat itself.

