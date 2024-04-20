Harrison Ingram declares for 2024 NBA draft

North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram has made his decision.

On Saturday, a month or so after the Tar Heels’ season came to a disappointing end, Ingram took to social media to announce that he was entering the 2024 NBA draft. Ingram posted a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account to declare for the draft and it doesn’t sound like he has any plans of withdrawing anytime soon.

Ingram posted this message thanking the program:

“I would first like to thank my family and God for their sacrifices and support throughout my life. To Coach Davis and the rest of the coaching staff, I want to thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play and represent the University of North Carolina. You instilled a lot of confidence in me and allowed me to be great. To my teammates, you made this year special for me. I also want to thank the fans and all of Tar Heel Nation; the support was awesome. I’m proud to say I’m a Tar Heel for life!”

The forward spent one season in Chapel Hill after transferring from Stanford where he spent two years. He won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award with Stanford.

Ingram had a big season for the Tar Heels, earning a starting spot right away and bringing some much needed energy to the lineup. He averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds in his lone season with the Tar Heels.

Over the past year, his draft stock has been on the rise as well. Ingram has played himself into potentially being a late first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft and he likely received enough feedback to make a comfortable decision to enter the draft.

