Would Harbaugh really leave Michigan?

I’ve thought all off-season that it’s just been a matter of time until Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan announced a contract extension. Just a year ago Harbaugh took a paycut before turning things around and guiding the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff this past season.

Blowout to Georgia or not, Michigan finally got by Ohio State and was a playoff team. Seems like a solid spot to build from, right?

Mike Elston recently leaving Notre Dame for Michigan suggested to me he was promised Harbaugh would be sticking around instead of leaving for the NFL.

According to a report from Bruce Feldman however, many at Michigan feel that if the Las Vegas Raiders offer Harbaugh the head coaching job that he’ll leave Ann Arbor to take it.

College football saw coaching changes at some of the biggest programs this off-season as Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, LSU, Florida, and plenty of others made changes. What would make it even crazier?

A Michigan team coming off a playoff appearance suddenly having an opening in late-January.

It’s a potential move that would have both an on-the-field and recruiting impact in the midwest as well as nationally.

Stay tuned as the off-season coaching carousel might not be done spinning just yet.

