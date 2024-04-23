Hanover's Kind won't start a lawsuit over 50+1 ruling

Martin Kind, Managing Director of the KIND Group and Managing Director of Hannover 96 GmbH & Co. KGaA, speaks during and interview with the dpa. Kind has no plans to take legal action against the 50+1 rule in German football which prevents takeovers by external investors. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Hanover managing director Martin Kind has no plans to take legal action against the 50+1 rule in German football which prevents takeovers by external investors.

Kind, who turns 80 on Sunday, had in the past tried in vain to get an exemption based on his long-time investment in the northern German club which is in the second division.

He has now called for a reform of the 50+1 rule under which the club keeps the majority of shares.

"I'm not a friend of a lawsuit. It would create new issues," hearing aid and optician entrepreneur Kind told dpa.

"Even if lawyers create new models, they can't prevent them from being attacked again. A model created by consensus lasts longer."

Kind said he is calling for a reform because 50+1 often leads to "a contradiction between association law and business law."

Kind that that it was the duty of the German Football League (DFL), formed by the Bundesliga and second division clubs, and the German Football Federation (DFB) to take action.

"I expect the DFB and DFL to do more than just manage their privileges of power. I expect them to shape the future," he said.

"I recommend that they first discuss a forward-looking new solution. And then ensure a majority. We are never getting to that point."