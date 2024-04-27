Hammond tosses second no-hitter of the season for UAlbany

BALTIMORE, M.D. (WETM) – Waverly’s Wendi Hammond turned in another big game for UAlbany softball.

(Media Courtesy: ualbanysports.com, America East TV)

Waverly grad Wendi Hammond threw her 2nd no-hitter of the season, on Saturday. Hammond helped UAlbany softball to a 9-0 shutout in 5 innings, over UMBC. The grad student struck out 5 batters on the day, while allowing her defense to retire 10 more. The Great Danes win was supposed to open a doubleheader, but poor weather conditions pushed the 2-game slate to Sunday.

As for Hammond, the 2024 season has been a career best. The Waverly grad has tossed 2 no-hitters, earned 3 America East weekly honors, and surpassed 400 career strikeouts. Overall, Hammond is 18-7 with a 2.15 ERA. The veteran pitcher has totaled 98 strikeouts in 140 innings of work.

