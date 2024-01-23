Gunnar Gundy, former Oklahoma State football QB, re-enters transfer portal, per report

Oct 14, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Gunnar Gundy (12) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Kansas at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Gunnar Gundy, the son of Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy, re-entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according a report from 247Sports.

After spending the first three years of his career under his father at OSU, the redshirt sophomore quarterback entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6. He then committed to Ohio on Jan. 5.

Gundy appeared in nine games during his three seasons with the Cowboys. He threw for 449 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions.

This past season, Gundy threw for 202 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. He also ran for a 10-yard touchdown during OSU's 31-23 win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.

More: From Oklahoma State PG to 'Uncle A.' TCU's Avery Anderson faces Cowboys in new life phase.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Gunnar Gundy, ex-Oklahoma State football QB, re-enters transfer portal